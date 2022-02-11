Kathy Estes always envisioned starting her own baking business, but fear stood in the way of taking a chance. Eventually, she overcame the unknown factor and began baking for a living.
“I got to thinking, well, if I mess it up, it’s just a cake and you can still eat it,” she said.
Estes’ family supported her dream and gifted her with a cake decorating kit for Mother’s Day last year. She made her first cake for her two sons’ birthday, and it sparked something special. Estes’ business, “Kathy’s Cakes & Cookies.
The business has grown tremendously, and she’s had a steady flow of clientele across the state, including Louisville and even southern Indiana. Estes admits the designing the cakes and their detail are her favorite.
“Everybody orders something different,” she said. “Each cake in its own way is a challenge.”
Estes’ uniqueness with her creations are founded on family and traditions. She has secret recipes that are more than 70-years-old. Her baking talents have been undeniable and has even brought her success in local baking competitions.
Estes first competed in a bake-off to support Madison Central’s project graduation in November and the competition was even judged by celebrity chef Jason Smith also known as “Lord Honey.” Estes placed second with a special Kentucky bourbon cake and cookies. The challenge consisted of having bakers incorporate Kentucky into their baked goods. Estes used Maker’s Mark Kentucky Bourbon in her cake and labels this as one of her favorite projects.
Estes also took first place in Boone Tavern’s Gingerbread House contest last December.
Estes also enjoys looking for ways to give back to her community. Last Fall, “Kathy’s Cakes & Cookies” donated cookies to Girl Scouts to give to local hairdressers, who helped underprivileged children receive haircuts.
“When you present someone with cakes and cookies- it’s all smiles.” Estes also donated 10 percent of her proceeds to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.
As Valentine’s Day approaches, Kathy’s Cakes & Cookies” Estes will be busy making goodies. She crafts custom-made cakes, cookies, muffins and pies.
Estes said every dessert is made from scratch and fresh. She also does not bake until she receives the order from the customer.
Every dessert is individualized, and prices vary on based on decoration, detail, and size. “Kathy Cakes & Cookies” is a Kentucky Proud product and fully licensed as a home-based business.
