Ava Bailey, a first-grade student at Shannon Johnson Elementary School, took advantage of the warmer temperatures earlier this week after school. Temperatures are trending upward after daylight savings time kicked in last weekend.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Swinging into spring
- Lewis Ray Coffey, 60, Berea
- Blondagn Holt, 81, Berea
- Rosa Lee Cottrell, 73, Berea
- Marlo Elizabeth Freeman, 51, Berea
- Berea College cancels rest of semester, city leaders monitoring coronavirus
- Unable to assure student, employee safety from coronavirus, Berea College cancels classes for rest of semester
- Beshear: Kentucky prepared as coronavirus count reaches four
Most Popular
Articles
- City facing future financial challenges
- Former Berea star cheers on her son at rival school
- First case of coronavirus confirmed in Bluegrass, state of emergency declared
- Berea native Andrea Eaton-Jackson: Nashville in 'total devastation' after deadly tornadoes rip through area
- Unable to assure student, employee safety from coronavirus, Berea College cancels classes for rest of semester
- GAME OVER: Berea College cancels 2020 season because of school, team violations
- Barking dog saves pastor, family from deadly tornado
- Barbara Lynne McDonald, 87, Berea
- Tennessee Tornadoes remind us to be weather aware
- Beshear: Kentucky prepared as coronavirus count reaches four
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.