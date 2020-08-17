After four years at the helm of the Berea Pirates boys’ basketball team, Coach Eric Swords is heading home to Williamsburg.
Swords agreed to become the new head coach of the Yellow Jackets in his hometown. Swords called it his “dream job” as he starred at Williamsburg High School for four seasons in the early 2000s.
“It was a tough decision because we have a lot of guys coming back this year,” Swords said. “Those guys poured everything into the program, as I did, so it was tough to leave Berea. The main factor was being able to go back home. My wife and I talked about the chance to go back and give back to the community we grew up in, and we decided to do that.”
Swords, who graduated from Williamsburg in 2004, will carry fond memories of Berea, both on and off the court.
“Berea has been a great place,” he said. “Professionally, I’ve grown so much in the classroom. I am grateful to (former principal) Donna Lovell and (athletics director) Jerry Bingham for allowing me to be a teacher and coach at Berea. I’ve grown so many ways in the classroom with teaching, and also as a coach.
“Many times, the coach gets too much credit, but it’s been mutual with the kids I’ve had. I’ve learned just as much from them about being a better person, and all of us strived hard to do that,” he continued. “The entire community has been great to us.”
In a Facebook post, Swords thanked the players he coached during his time.
“The last four years we have poured our hearts and souls into this program, school, and community,” he wrote. “No team in the state played harder than the Berea Pirates. I love each of you and will always be just one call away. To the parents, thank you for the support and allowing me to coach your sons hard and each of them accountable.
The Pirates improved every year under Swords, going 66-53, including a 40-23 record over the last two seasons. He guided the Pirates to a 22-win season last season, and a berth in the 11th Region Tournament, the school’s first appearance since 2006.
Swords rejuvenated Berea basketball, Bingham said.
“Coach Swords and his staff did a tremendous job over his four year reign as the Pirate head coach and has brought back a lot of excitement to our program,” he said. “Our kids loved playing for him and he and his staff did a great job of motivating them to play hard. He is one of the top young coaches in the State and will be hard to replace, but I know going back home was very important for Coach Swords and his family. We wish them nothing but the best and appreciate all the dedication and hard work he put into our school, student-athletes and the athletic program.”
