o often we take things for granted: time, family, happiness, all of the things life has to offer. But, it is all fleeting. Life can be so easily missed because of the device in our hand or the staging of a photo for the perfect social media worthy moment.
This weekend I took the opportunity to “escape” to Tennessee. My husband and I took the scenic routes through the Great Smoky Mountain National Park and Cades Cove, like hundreds of other families. Cell phone service in these areas, much like in Kirksville and Poosey, is limited or non-existent. Being used to that from time spent at Jigg Water or the Green Hole, I had no problem putting my phone in the glove box and just taking in all the breathtaking views and talking with my husband.
However, I couldn’t help but notice all of the families that were missing the moments with their children or significant others because they were hanging out of their window taking a photo of the bears, turkeys, or elk. They missed the expression on the faces of children when they saw these animals for the first time, they missed the chance to talk with them about nature and all that it means for us. They missed the moment...for a photo.
Times have changed. Technology is everywhere. Social media is a driving force behind most of society. I hope though that our small town can continue to enjoy life being truly hands free to soak in every moment whether it’s at Jigg Water or on the back of the farm.
After losing so many people this year that we love, it’s tempting to want to take photos of everything to have it in a memory box or album. But, I promise those photos aren’t what you cling on to in the darkest of nights. You cling for dear life to memories that you can close your eyes and relive, even if only for a moment. The picture probably won’t matter, but the memory surely will.
I have often wondered what it would be like to live somewhere else. Perhaps somewhere near an ocean or lake, the mountains, or just a different zip code.
Though, each and every time I leave for a weekend, I am always grateful to see the caution lights at the intersection of 1295 and 595 and see my cell phone service drop to only a couple bars.
We may be lacking a little in internet and cell phone service, but at least we all know how to enjoy a moment without technology.
