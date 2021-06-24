W
hen we are kids, we swear that we are ready to grow up, begging each milestone to pass a little more quickly than the one before it. Then adulthood comes in hard and fast, and we wish for our childhood again.
Memory Lane can be a slippery slope of bittersweet nostalgia and wishful dreaming of bygone days.Still, it can also be an excellent path that leads your family and friends to relive adventures with you.
My nana, Jakie Barnes Rowlette, has shared many times that she read a lot as a child to travel to places she couldn’t even imagine. When I walk down memory lane with her, I feel the same way. Hearing her stories are similar to escaping to a world that I couldn’t imagine. Nana has many memories that she shares about different places all over Madison County as her family moved so often. However, she primarily relates to Newby as the place where she “grew up,” and as an adult going there, I can see why that would be her favorite place. Small communities like Kirksville and Newby still offer many of the core values people treasure from the past.
She often tells of Sunday afternoon picnics with her parents, where her mother’s fried chicken was the excitement of the day, or the nights that she and her dad stayed up later than everyone else in their home eating the very same cinnamon and banana toast that she fixes for me, or my favorite story about her brother Dee, taking her to see her very first 3-D movie. Tales of washing cars in Silver Creek, watching people being baptized near the Green Hole, and stores that closed down in Newby for her wedding shower.
The world looked different then. Families were together more and lived differently. Her family was less concerned with the world’s material things and more concerned with loving people as much as they could. Her father was a Baptist preacher, and their door was open to all, as well as their dinner table. I love hearing nana say, “You just never knew who was going to show up for supper.” Perhaps if we opened our homes and hearts the same way people once did, the world would see more of the goodness that came from the past.
Nana’s memory lane has become a guide for what I strive for in my own life: simplicity, love, and togetherness.
Hearing those stories throughout my life encouraged me to treasure those moments with my family. I am forever dreaming of a houseful of visitors, massive meals to cook, and people who just drop by on Sunday to say, “hello.”
While my generation is often assumed as the generation that doesn’t appreciate trips down memory lane and old-fashioned ideas, tell us your stories anyway. Some of us still appreciate sharing memories with folks that are not even our own family.
So, tell your story or take the adventure with whoever is telling it, and you might just bring back a few pieces of the good ‘ol days.
Nostalgia is coming back in style.
