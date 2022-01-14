The first week of the new year had us all talking about the weather.
On New Year’s Day, a pair of tornadoes were confirmed in Madison County, and by the end of the week, much of Berea and Madison County had received eight or more inches of snow. On Sunday, however, rain and warmer temperatures wiped away white landscape.
I don’t remember the last time a big snowfall melted so quickly or is time flying by faster than we realize? Growing up, it seemed like snow stayed on the ground for a period longer than three days. It was on the ground long enough that my sister Taunya and I had enough time to go sleigh riding and even build an igloo or even a snowman. Sometimes Mom made snow cream and I remember it had to be fresh snow and not a pile that had been stuck on the ground for a couple of days.
These days, I don’t spend any time building snowmen or sledding down hills, but rather chasing sledders and snowmen builders with my camera. I usually see folks sledding and building a snow figure, but this time, I didn’t see as many folks out and about. Maybe it was the freezing cold temperatures or maybe simply staying inside was a higher priority. Perhaps I was looking in all the wrong places.
I’m not sure.
We did receive a tremendous response on our Facebook page as readers submitted their snow photos for us to share with others of their snow experiences last week. Those contributions are very much appreciated and we enjoyed each and every submission.
You may notice in this week’s paper a new addition, a tribute and memoriam to those who left us in 2021. During the year, front office manager Libby Horn compiled names of our family, friends and neighbors who left us in 2021.
Our goal was to include every name that appeared in our newspaper and apologize in advance if we missed a loved one’s name. Just know that it wasn’t intentional.
This is our first attempt at what we plan to be a yearly feature in January of each year. Our three funeral homes — Davis and Powell, Lakes and Reppert — are our sponsors for this project and we appreciate their support.
Our thoughts and prayers are extended to my predecessor Teresa Scenters, whose husband, Tex Scenters, died on Friday of a massive heart attack. Tex was a big contributor to our farming community and his presence will be missed.
Keep Teresa, her sons Mark and Adam, and the rest of their family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
