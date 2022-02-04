We talk about so many things now that we didn’t use to. You see commercials about incontinence, gas, stomach issues, menopause, menstrual products, mental issues, and sexual issues for both sexes. Why do we still try to avoid the subject of death? It’s not like mentioning death, will bring it your way. We know there is comfort in talking about our fears. If it would bring comfort to our loved ones, why do we feel so uncomfortable with the subject? Do we make our loved ones ashamed to bring it up? Do they feel like they can’t discuss these matters without us getting upset? Does it put a burden on them? Probably. Do they feel like we blame them for giving up? Our bodies are just going to wear out at some point, and there’s nothing we can do about that.
When you are in the process of losing someone, there are many questions that come up. Do they want to be revived if their heart stops? Do they want to be put on a ventilator? Can someone else legally make these decisions for them? If you lose an older person, chances are you might have some idea about the answers to these questions. If you are a younger person, you probably haven’t even thought about these issues. You still think nothing like that will ever happen to you.
Covid has certainly brought these questions home to every family. I think most families have been affected by this cruel thief. Yes, it is sad to have to ask these questions. There will be tears on both sides, but it is better to ask while you have the opportunity. It might not come around again.
Make memories and photos with your loved ones, so you have something to remind you of better days. Bring out those old videotapes and watch them with your family. You might save some voicemails with their voice. There are special keepsake jewelry items that you can have made. Put their handwriting, fingerprints, or pictures on them. Make a pillow or quilt from their clothing. Listen to those stories from others about your loved one. Treasure the condolences you receive, whether written or verbal. Find comfort where you can. It will be different for different people. Most importantly, keep their memory in your heart. You will miss them and be sad, but you need to go on with your life. They would want it that way.
