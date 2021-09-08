Tamara Carol Wilson Willis, 30, Passed away September 4, 2021. She was born September 3, 1991, to the late Loretta Carol Wilson McKinney and the late David Leman Abner. Tamara loved playing with her children, writing, and doing puzzles, she also enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. She was of the Holiness faith and attended the Pony Express Holiness Church.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Loren Thomas and Loretta Stevens Wilson.
Tamara is survived by her husband, Ralph J. Willis, Jr., three children, Ryan Lucas, Cameron Thomas, and Kinley Madison Willis all of Berea, paternal grandmother Mary Lewis and her husband Randy of Berea, two sisters, Brenda Lee Mullins and Cari Michelle Day both of Berea. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
Visitation will be 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with funeral services to be 1 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021, with Bro. Artie Alexander officiating. You may view the service live on our website at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com Burial will follow in the Pilot Knob Cemetery, pallbearers will be, Travis Abner, Corey Damrell, Kyler Damrell, Brandon Wilson, Robert Abner, Wesley Wilson, Andrew Wilson, and Chris Wilson.
Contributions suggested to Davis & Powell Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
