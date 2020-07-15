CItizen obituary 2

Tammy Eldridge Botkin, 50, of Lexington, wife of Doug Botkin, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. Tammy was a Certified Medical Assistant with Marathon Health, a division of Lexington Fayette Urban County Government and was a true “First Responder” working everyday through the Covid 19 Pandemic. Services were Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Road. Burial followed in the Madison County Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Tim Catlett, Jimmy Eldridge, Bubba Botkin, Tom Botkin, Dempsey Gross, Jr., and Casey Botkin; grandsons served as honorary pallbearers.

To plant a tree in memory of Tammy Botkin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you