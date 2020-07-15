Tammy Eldridge Botkin, 50, of Lexington, wife of Doug Botkin, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. Tammy was a Certified Medical Assistant with Marathon Health, a division of Lexington Fayette Urban County Government and was a true “First Responder” working everyday through the Covid 19 Pandemic. Services were Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Road. Burial followed in the Madison County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers were Tim Catlett, Jimmy Eldridge, Bubba Botkin, Tom Botkin, Dempsey Gross, Jr., and Casey Botkin; grandsons served as honorary pallbearers.
