Tammy Renae Cain, 49, of East Bernstadt, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at Baptist Health in Richmond.
Tammy worked many years in retail and food services and will be missed by all. Graveside services were held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the Pilot Knob Cemetery. Rev. James Allen officiated.
Lakes Funeral Home & Cremation Services are trusted with arrangements
To send flowers to the family of Tammy Cain, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.