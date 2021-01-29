wareness Month and I have personal experience with a thyroid condition. My sister was diagnosed with hypothyroidism (thyroid does not produce enough thyroid hormones).
After I had my levels checked, I was also diagnosed.
I started my prescribed medicine. Through the years the dosage increased, but I seemed to be doing okay.
Years later at a checkup, the doctor noticed a lump in my neck. After undergoing some additional tests, I was informed I had papillary thyroid cancer. Most doctors will tell you it is the best kind of cancer to have. lt is still unnerving to hear the “C” word.
I was scheduled for thyroid surgery. I had talked to some ladies who had part of thyroid removed only to repeat surgery later to remove the remainder. I hoped to have my entire thyroid removed if medically reasonable. This turned out to be the case.
I received a follow up treatment of radioactive iodine.
This is supposed to destroy any remaining thyroid cancer cells.
lt is very isolating because you must stay 6 feet away from people for several days. I had some soreness after the treatment. The hoarseness was more of a problem.
I continue to have yearly monitoring.
My advice is to check your family medical history.
Unfortunately, women are more likely to have these disorders.
Follow the directions for your medication exactly. (lron can interfere with absorption.) Check your neck for lumps (nodules). Notice if you are having trouble swallowing pills or food. Pay attention to your health.
Heart disease, osteoporosis, and infertility can occur when patients go undiagnosed.
Read about hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis symptoms There are many online resources for information. (thyroid.org, mayoclinic.org, womenshealth.gov).
