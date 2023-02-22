Tawny Brock, 18, daughter of Jane Brock (H. Dwayne) Saylor, and her biological parents Tony and Julie Brock, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, at Baptist Health in Lexington, KY following a brief illness.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 18 at Davis & Powell Funeral Home, Pastor Matthew Griggs officiated the service. Burial followed in the Robinson Cemetery, pallbearers were Tyler Sparks, Sean Johnson, Coby Delph, Christopher Elliott, Todd Brock, and Raymond Baker.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
