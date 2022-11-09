Taylor gets 3rd term; GOP claims all four magistrate slots in rare sweep

It was a Republican sweep at the ballot box for all Madison County positions up for grabs in the Nov. 8 general election.
Reagan Taylor was elected to his third term as Madison County Judge-Executive after defeating local businessman Chuck Givens.
“I am truly honored that the people of Madison County believe in me and the great work of my team,” Taylor said. “Tonight was evident that our community wants to continue the progress we’ve made to make Madison County better. I am so proud of everything our team has accomplished in the past eight years and I know that we are positioned for even more greatness in the years ahead.
Looking toward his next term, Taylor said he plans to continue to work for the citizens of Madison County.
“This means a major focus on economic development, expanding broadband access for every Madison Countian and using technology and innovation to improve efficiency,” Taylor said. “We are positioned for success and have the team in place to continue the upward trajectory and that is exactly what we are going to do. We can’t wait to see all of the success we have in the next term. We are grateful that Madison Countians believe in our leadership and vision.”
Taylor will welcome three new magistrates to the fiscal court, Billy Ray Hughes defeated incumbent John Tudor in the 3rd district and Brian Combs defeated Ben Robinson in the1st district. The retirement of Roger Barger left an open position in the 2nd district with Stephen Lochmueller defeating Bruce Barnes for the open seat.
Magistrate Tom Botkin retained his seat as 4th district after he defeated Debbie Vesico.
In the race for Madison County Jailer, 40-plus year law enforcement veteran Steve Tussey defeated Doug Thomas to earn a third term in the position.
“I am very excited and humbled by the confidence the people of Madison County have in me,” Tussey said. “I plan to continue to serve them well and make positive changes for all the citizens.”
The race for Madison County Sheriff saw 10-year incumbent Mike Coyle hold off challenger William “BJ” O’Donnell to earn a third term in office.
“The support that I have received throughout this campaign season has been incredibly humbling,” Coyle said on his Facebook page following his win. “Thank you, to my wife Linda, my family and my supportive work family.””
