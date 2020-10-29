Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor was sworn in Thursday as President of the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo).
As president, Taylor will serve as the spokesperson at the state and federal level regarding issues impacting Kentucky's 120 counties in the state.
"I think the area where we can make the most difference for our counties and our citizens is through the legislative process," said Taylor. "This year's KACo legislative priorities will include investing in transportation infrastructure, broadband access and affordability, and county jail relief to name a few."
As president, he will serve as the chair of the legislative committee while also serving on the Executive Committee, the Leasing Trust Board, the Commonwealth Insurance Company Board, the Insurance Agency Board and the Finance Corporation Board.
"It is an unbelievable honor to be recognized by my peers to lead our counties for the next year," said Judge Executive Reagan Taylor. "This position not only allows me to advocate for issues impacting counties, it allows me to place Madison County and the work that we are doing here locally on the state and national stage. It will afford me the ability to continue to tell the story of Madison County."
During his time as Madison County Judge Executive, Taylor has been instrumental in shepherding various projects to completion including road and bridge projects, including the I-75, Exit-95 corridor exchange, modernizing the interaction between County government and citizens through technology, addressing community drug addiction and attracting and recruiting top companies to Madison County, including the most recent venture of $120 million in investment and 300 jobs with AppHarvest.
Taylor has been on the KACo Executive Committee since 2017 and will serve one year as KACo president, after which he will serve a year as past-president.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.