Larry Combs

Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor announced by Executive Order 20-07 that all flags located at Madison County office buildings, including the Madison County Courthouse at 101 West Main Street, Richmond, be lowered to half-staff in honor of former longtime Madison County Magistrate Larry Combs.

The flags shall be lowered to half-staff beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29 and returned to full staff at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Combs passed away Friday at the age of 69 and his funeral services are set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at West Side Baptist Church. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

