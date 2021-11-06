Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor passed the gaval drying the annual Kentucky Association of Counties convention this week at the Galt House in Louisville last Thursday.
During Taylor’s tenure as president, KACo accomplished several feats including:
• Hosted the first “virtual” conference, connecting with County officials across the Commonwealth through our computer screens and home offices.
• Many great wins for Counties during the legislative session, including broadband and water/wastewater funding for the entire commonwealth and progress on securing incremental funding for our jails
• Under Taylor’s leadership, KACo negotiated on the national opioid settlement, allowing for the distribution of funds to all 120 counties (including Madison) in a time when we were fighting not just a pandemic, but also a drug epidemic.
* In an effort to streamline and improve processes across KACo, Judge Taylor led the charge to implement legislative practices and protocols that were member driven, board guided, and team executed. Under his leadership, KACo created a legislative direction where the decision-making comes from board members who are elected officials in the 10 affiliate groups and the same individuals battling in and for our counties across the state every day.
• Taylor led a strategic planning process for KACo to develop a new process for County advocacy. The new principles for advocacy focus on promoting counties first … protecting counties from cost-shifting and preserving county decision-making like never before.
• The role as president at KACo has given Madison County a seat at the table and kept our community at the forefront of decision-making in Frankfort.
• He has had an incredible influence on the organization and other leaders across the State with this service above self, philosophy. During his farewell speech, Taylor challenged all statewide leaders to focus on putting service above self.
• But one of the things he is most proud of from his role as KACo president is the new partnership with Eastern Kentucky University. In a time when we are all struggling to attract and retain talent, providing enhanced benefits is a critical part of each of our employee benefit packages. In September, we announced every county employee in Kentucky is now eligible to receive significantly discounted tuition, and a locked-in tuition rate in an agreement between EKU and KACo. This is a huge benefit to all of our county employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.