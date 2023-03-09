An unprecedented Spring storm March 3 left a trail of destruction across Central Kentucky, but according to Madison County officials the damage was not too severe to the county.
“While we know many Madison Countians were impacted by the wind storm on Friday (March 3) in various ways, fortunately, we fared better than many of our neighboring counties,” said Reagan Taylor, Madison County Judge-Executive. “I am so proud of our team of first responders, 911, EMA and our county road department who once again worked around the clock to ensure the safety of our citizens -- helping those in need and getting roads cleared. The safety of our community is always our top priority and this storm was no different.”
Taylor said county-owned properties such as Battlefield Golf Course and Park, Wilgreen Lake, as well as tree damage at all of the county parks.
No loss of life was reported and all electrical power has been restored in the county.
Taylor urged all county residents to contact Madison County Emergency Management at 859-624-4787 to report any damage to property.
“Madison County is fortunate to have many tools and resources to ensure our community is prepared during severe weather or a chemical emergency,” Taylor said.
In the event of a future storm, Taylor reminded all residents to remain weather aware, know what to do and where to go during severe weather, listen to alerts and notification systems like AlertFM, outdoor warning sirens, or your emergency notifications on your phone when severe weather is expected, and plan ahead for storm emergencies.
According to data from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Louisville, an “anomalously” deep area of low pressure made its way across the Lower Ohio Valley, producing a storm with strong winds that lasted several hours.
Wind gusts between 60 to 80 miles per hour were recorded during the afternoon and early evening hours. Lexington recorded wind speeds of more than 70 miles per hour and caused flight delays, numerous power outages that lasted days, and the cancellation of schools for two days.
