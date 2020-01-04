I remember at the turn of the 21st century we were all concerned about computer crashes, the unknown, and were just getting used to talking on cell phones. The iMac was relatively new and the iPhone was a few years away from becoming part of our everyday lives.
I have to admit I was a little concerned about what entering a new century would involve. We have elected three Presidents since then, survived an unthinkable attack on our great nation on 9/11 and elected Barack Obama as the first African American President in history following nearly a decade of fighting a war on terrorism nationally and globally.
Today’s society is much different than the one we lived in 20 years ago and thankfully, I’m certainly not the person I was in 1999. Back then, I was single and had yet to meet my future bride. Now, Rhonda and I are working on our 20th wedding anniversary and we are living in our second home we have purchased as a couple. Rhonda is nearing retirement and I’m going to probably have to write until I can’t write anymore.
Whether we realize it or not, we have set the tone for future generations to follow. We have technology at our fingertips and this generation has no idea what it’s like to talk on a rotary phone, communicate without a cell phone and make use of quality time, especially when it comes to family gatherings.
Technology has been a good thing for our society, but sometimes too much of a good thing can be a bad thing. Sometimes I think it would be good to go back in time and reinsert some of the things we grew up with into our daily routine.
We could start by doing unto others as we would have them do unto you. The Golden Rule has been around for centuries and yet remains one of the most powerful things we can live by. Differing opinions have been part of mankind since the beginning of time, with one group claiming to have dominion over another group. You can always agree to disagree and there is nothing wrong with that, despite what today’s society is dictating.
One of the things I have been trying to do recently is spend less time on social media and more time with people, things and causes that are more meaningful in my life. Because of the changing times, technology is a big part of my job as a journalist, but I’m doing my best to not let it consume me. I want to spend more time with God, family and things that matter in the next decade and make a positive difference in people’s lives moving forward.
I challenge you to do the same and together we can make this town, county, state, nation and world a better place to live. The future generations deserve it and so do we.
Hello, 2020 and Happy New Year!
