By Keith Taylor • Citizen Publisher
RICHMOND — Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor laid out his vision for the future during his annual State of the County address last Wednesday at the Perkins Building.
In his speech, Taylor proclaimed, “the state of Madison County is strong.”
“While signature projects are moving forward, our momentum needs to continue,” he said. “The pieces that we have in place are not the end of our story, but rather the beginning. We have just experienced two years of uncertainty and confusion from a pandemic that took lives and stalled our economy and way of life, and in many ways, divided our country. What we were able to accomplish through all of 16 this makes our next steps even more significant and challenging. We must keep moving forward and I know I have the team in place to do this.”
Taylor, seeking his third term in the November, addressed members of the Berea and Richmond Chamber of Commerce and community leaders at Eastern Kentucky’s Perkins Building and gave his department heads an opportunity to speak during the event.
Taylor touched on each component of county government and the resiliency of staff members and county workers during the pandemic. Taylor praised the county’s ability to survive amid the “Great Resignation.”
“No matter what we call it, the workforce challenge is a national crisis and we know and understand that our employees are the greatest asset,” he said.
Ongoing projects Taylor said, including the final stages of a “major energy savings project” at each government owned facility, including the aging Madison County Detention Center, is projected to save the county more than $8 million over the next two decades.
Taylor added the courthouse renovation project, funded by the Administrative Office of the Courts is under way and the circuit court office will move ti the former Chase Bank building on Main Street in Richmond in November. Madison County Clerk Kenny Bargerand his staff will relocate Madison County Planning and Zoning office building on Madison Avenue in December.
“This project will update our infrastructure and provide safety and security our judicial team and citizens deserve,’ Taylor said.
Public safety and investing in first responders and “keeping our citizens and families sate is always a top priority.” He added officials continue to look for ways to be productive in the post CSEPP era.
He praised the road department and its ability to improve 947 miles of roadways in Madison County. He added that the county continues to plan ahead amid a population boom that is projected to climb to more than 100,000 during the next five years.
The American Rescue Act funds that totaled $18 million and Taylor intends to use some of those funds for broadband improvement and other infrastructure and economic development projects in the future.
“There are limitations on how you can spend (those) dollars,” Taylor said. “We ansi know this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so we are being thoughtful, deliberate and focused in investments for the long-term success of this county.”
Taylor also stressed his desire to take transparency to the “next level” using data and analytics and the implementation of “public safety tools” with CSEPP resources.
“We have laid out an aggressive agenda for our path forward,” he said. “One that deals with our immediate needs, while looking to the long-term future and sustainability of this community.”
