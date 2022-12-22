Madison County Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor has been selected to serve on the National Opioid Solutions Leadership Network. Taylor is among a national cohort of 30 county leaders nationwide who will pursue innovative and evidence-based solutions on the effective use of opioid settlement funds.
The goals of the Opioid Solutions Leadership Network are to:
• Elevate the role of counties in effectively investing settlement funds to save lives and address the needs of people with substance use disorders and
• Provide a platform for county leaders to share knowledge and offer support to their counterparts across the country.
“It is an honor to have been selected to represent Madison County on a National level. This drug epidemic is a huge scourge on our community. It is not just a Madison County challenge or a Kentucky challenge --- it is a national issue. I am excited to be able to learn from a group of leaders across the country and develop local strategies that have a lasting impact on our county.”
Over the next year, members of the Opioid Solutions Leadership Network, including Taylor, will explore opioid abatement strategies across the substance use continuum of care (prevention, treatment, recovery and harm reduction); travel to one another’s communities to see opioid solutions in action; and receive expert guidance from on the most impactful strategies to combat the national crisis.
“For many years, I have shouted from the roof tops the devastating impact this drug epidemic is having on our community. It has been the root of so many issues in Madison County — our detention center overcrowding, the impact on our first responders, demand on our health care system, the impact on our workforce, and the fracture of homes and families, to name a few," Taylor said. "I have worked tirelessly to ensure Madison County gets its fair share of the settlement funds and being selected to serve on this National team will allow Madison County the access to resources and best practices from around the country.”
Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the historic $26 billion settlement with opioid distributors and a manufacturer last February. The settlement will return $483 million to the state for programs to address the opioid epidemic. Taylor worked closely with the Attorney General, the General Assembly and other local government officials from around the State to ensure the Commonwealth received maximum funding from the settlement. These efforts led to the passage of HB 427 in 2021. As a result, the Commonwealth and its local governments will receive the maximum of $483 million over a period of 18 years.
“The country will continue to work together to combat this drug epidemic. Working alongside our County Attorney, Jennie Haymond, Commonwealth Attorney David Smith, our local judges in District and Circuit Court, law enforcement, and our local healthcare experts, we can use this opportunity to improve things for our citizens and focus on solutions. Baptist Health’s recent investment in expanded behavioral health care is a step in the right direction. My desire is to use this as another opportunity to build a better Madison County,” said Taylor about the next steps."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.