The Berea Citizen collected eight awards and finished third overall in General Excellence in the Kentucky Press Association Excellence in Newspapers awards competition announced Friday.
Berea Citizen Publisher and Editor Keith Taylor won first-place awards in four categories in the Weekly Class 2 division. Taylor won first in the “Best Front Page,” “Best Editorial Writer,” Best Sports Story” and “Best Headline Writer” categories.
Taylor also took third-place honors in “Best General News Story,” “Sports Columnist, "Best Sports Picture Essay” and “Best Editorial Page” division.
The Citizen placed third in General Excellence, finishing in a tie with the Cynthiana Democrat.
