Tea event to benefit Salvation Army

On Saturday, April 29, the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Tea will once again help fund the work of Richmond’s Salvation Army unit.
Always enlivened with a musical performance, this year’s entertainment will be provided by Les Jongleurs, featuring some of the best singers in central Kentucky.
Founded and led by John Stegner, director of choirs at Richmond’s First United Methodist Church, Les Jongleurs will offer a light sampling of both secular and sacred music.
In addition to music, the event will feature tea, delightful food, warm fellowship, and a silent auction.
With the tea taking place between Easter and the Kentucky Derby, many attendees like to wear their favorite spring hat to the event.
That adds to the tea’s festive nature, and to encourage the tradition, as well as raise money, the auxiliary lets attendees vote on the best hat using dollar bills as
ballots.
When hat wearers arrive, each are given a jar to collect the green ballots. Those present are able to cast as many ballots as they like.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early at Richmond’s First Presbyterian Church, 330 W. Main St. for the 2 p.m. tea. It will allow patrons to examine and bid for the donated items and themed baskets to be sold in the silent auction.
In addition to raising money, the auxiliary members volunteer to serve and support the work of the local Salvation Army throughout the year. This past year, that included assistance with collecting and distributing flood relief supplies for Eastern Kentucky flood victims in the Richmond service area.
At Christmas, the auxiliary assists with the Food Bag ministry, which provides meals during the holidays, and the Angel Tree ministry, which obtains toys and clothing for children. Auxiliary members also volunteer in other capacities, such as ringing bells at red Salvation Army donation kettles during the Christmas season.
The auxiliary is always looking for new members, and helping the Salvation Army as an auxiliary member is a great way to give back to the community by helping families in need. For more details about the auxiliary and how to join or about the local Salvation Army’s outreach, contact any auxiliary member or the Salvation Army office on East Main Street.
Tickets for the tea are $25 each and may be purchased from any auxiliary member. They also may be reserved by calling Doris Hammitt at (859) 625-4474. If there is no answer, please leave a message and your call will be returned.
