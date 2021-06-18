The key to getting a good night’s sleep is not a far drive from home.
With the ability to diagnose and treat sleep disorders on site at Saint Joseph Berea, Dr. Jeremiah Suhl and the team at CHI Saint Joseph Health – Sleep Care Center in Berea use the latest equipment and technology to help patients.
The center reopened in 2018 with funding through a grant from the Saint Joseph Berea Foundation, but has served Madison County and neighboring counties for more than a decade.
“We started over 10 years ago at Saint Joseph Berea using equipment funded through a rural health grant we received, and we were having weekly sessions with patients in Berea while I was in Lexington,” Dr. Suhl said. “Back when we first started, we had a tremendous surge in gas prices. We had figured out that the cost of gas to drive from Berea to Lexington and back was more than the copay for a medical exam for many patients. It turned out, having telehealth visits at Saint Joseph Berea was not just a timesaver but also a cost saver for our patients.”
Having this telehealth service option was especially helpful as the COVID-19 pandemic quickly hit. Dr. Suhl and his team already had a process in place to help patients remotely and were able to begin offering this service to high-risk patients who had once preferred to meet in person.
With nearly 70 million people in the U.S. suffer from a sleep-related disorder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it was important to ensure that the community had a virtual way to receive the services they often need to help ensure a good night’s sleep.
Sleep disorders include sleep apnea, sleep deprivation, periodic limb movement disorder, nocturnal behaviors and disorders, including sleepwalking, talking and eating during sleep, acting out in dreams, and narcolepsy.
“Some people also experience symptoms, such as fatigue, irritability, drowsiness, memory loss or loss of productivity, and others may not,” Dr. Suhl said.
If someone thinks they have symptoms of a sleep disorder, or if they are required to complete sleep studies to retain their transportation licenses, such as a semi-tractor trailer operator’s license, the Sleep Care Center can see them for a diagnostic appointment at Saint Joseph Berea through telehealth.
While based in Lexington, Dr. Suhl operates a camera, an otoscope and a stethoscope, with help from a medical technologist, to determine if a patient needs a sleep study — just as if he was in the room with the patient. The sleep lab is a fully accredited, full-service sleep lab performing polysomnography tests with a highly trained and experienced sleep technologist. There also is the capability of home sleep apnea testing in some cases; however, that test is less sensitive for detecting sleep apnea.
“If someone shows severe sleep apnea during a sleep study, we can start treatment, which is an air pressure treatment called a CPAP, while they’re here,” Dr. Suhl said. “We can not only diagnose the problem, but we can show the treatment is effective for them in the same night.”
Sleep apnea is one of the most common sleep disorders, according to Dr. Suhl, which can lead to serious health complications, such as increased risk for stroke, heart attack, glaucoma, diabetes, cancer, cognitive and behavioral disorders. Undiagnosed sleep disorders can also worsen symptoms for patients diagnosed with depression and bipolar disorder, diabetes and high blood pressure.
For more information about Saint Joseph Berea’s Sleep Center, visit www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/lexington-sleep-care.
