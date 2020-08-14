One might describe Berea’s Troy Price as animated and talkative. Those traits served him well in his podcast endeavors, which recently landed him membership in The Podcast Academy (TPA).
TPA is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering excellence and creativity in the podcast industry.
Along with his wife, Della, Price co-owns Front Porch Recording Studios in Berea. He began his podcasting career after becoming hooked on the TV show “Lost.”
“It goes back to 2005 when podcasting was in its infancy,” Price said. “I started working from home, and there was a TV show called Lost. I enjoyed it, and I discovered that there were all of these podcasts about that show. In 2007, I started creating my podcasts.”
Being a member of TPA lends more credibility to his ever-growing resume as a podcaster.
“The Podcast Academy’s standards are high,” Price stressed. “It’s intended to be a professional organization where you’ve proven yourself already. Forbes magazine says the awards the academy are going to put together are equivalent to the Oscars, but for podcasting. Being included says I’m at that tier of productivity.”
Price was inducted into TPA as an Industry Journalist/Reporter. The TPA’s membership standards for this category include, “A writer, newsletter publisher, or contributor on at least 10 podcast-related articles, publications or newsletters published in print or online in the preceding two years. All members are approved or disapproved by the Board of Governors based on these qualifications and must re-qualify every five years. Members must conduct themselves in an ethical and professional manner and adhere to the organization’s policies.”
Price’s podcasts focus on local issues and stories.
“You can live in a place, but not know your neighbors, and that is the idea behind the podcast,” he said. “Who is that person who does the jazz walking on the street? So, we did an episode on her, for instance. Or, how tall is the community school’s spire … different things like that.”
In essence, podcasting is a way that helps Price and his audience learn about Berea, he continued. The podcast formats vary but often include interviews, self-discovery, and essays.
Depending on the length of his podcast, it takes Price anywhere from an hour for a 20-minute show, to four hours, for an hour show, to produce. New shows are released on Tuesdays at www.thebereapodcast.com.
His topics come from a variety of sources.
“Most of it stems from our interests, and it always leads to learning more about the town,” Price added.
In addition to Berea-specific podcasts, Price also produces best-practices tips on podcasting at www.podcastingtipsfromthefrontporch.com.
“These are intended to be short, about five minutes, max,” he explained.
Price’s notoriety and skills have also landed him an opportunity to share his knowledge on an international stage, as he will participate in the 2020 Podfest Expo conference, which will be virtual this year because of COVID-19. He will be speaking about local podcasts during the event, which runs Aug. 3-15.
“You can build connections with other people with being a podcast person,” Price said. “That is what I’m going to speak about at the conference.”
The Berea community is teaming with stories to be told and shared. Those wishing to offer topic suggestions can email Price at troy@thebereapodcast.com or troy@frontporchstudios.com.
