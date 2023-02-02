Telling stories

One service of utmost importance to us at the Madison County Public Library is providing space and opportunity to tell the stories of our community.
From our Madison County Room collection and Madison County Sports Hall of Fame display to events like Madison Book Fest, we prioritize investments in the preservation and promotion of local culture.
One such investment that has brought significant return and interest is a new series of library programming related to the Foxfire Series.
First published in 1966 as a quarterly magazine by English students at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Georgia, the Foxfire series sought to teach others about the customs, traditions, activities and lifestyle of Appalachian culture. The magazines featured oral histories and stories gathered by students about Appalachian traditions, practices and people. The popularity and demand for the magazine led to its first anthology publication in 1972. It quickly became a national bestseller. To date, there are twelve installments in the Foxfire series.
Perhaps the significant, lasting interest in Foxfire is rooted in its philosophy of simple, creative living and self-sufficiency, tenets central to Appalachian culture. Foxfire’s popularity is likely also rooted in representation. Many of its articles reflect a culture and people whose stories may not be told otherwise. Foxfire’s preservation and promotion of Appalachian tradition contributes to its enduring importance today.
Providing space for Appalachian and Appalachian-adjacent people to share culture and build community is what motivated Rachel Hampton, a Library Assistant at our Berea location, to create the library’s Foxfire Series programs. When I asked Rachel her thoughts behind this particular offering, she said she believes the library is uniquely and perfectly positioned to host such a series.
“Berea sits in the Appalachian foothills, and both Berea and Richmond are common destinations for young Appalachian people seeking education,” Rachel said, adding that this brings a diverse gathering of Appalachian people in our area. It also creates organic interest in learning more about Appalachian culture.
The year-long Foxfire Series of programs provides a platform and gathering place for anyone interested in Appalachian tradition. One volume of the anthology will be featured each month, with related activities, presenters, and how-tos. Those attending February’s program will learn about spring wild plant foods, Appalachian spook-tales, and making laundry detergent.
These programs not only offer a space to learn about Appalachian culture; they also provide opportunities to learn from each other.
“For the younger attendees, our programs can show them the culture of their parents, grandparents, and ancestors (...) and for the older/other attendees, it can give them a platform to share their knowledge,” Rachel said, adding “when these people come together as a whole, it creates a wonderful space for shared culture where Appalachian people can tell stories, share memories, relate to one another, and feel a sense of community.”
• The library’s Foxfire Series will be held on the second Sunday of each month from 2-3 p.m. at both library locations. Registration is limited - sign up on our website, www.madisonlibrary.org/events, or contact the library at (859) 986-7112.
