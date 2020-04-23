The Berea City Council unanimously voted to table an emergency measure that would have suspended the collection of transient room taxes and restaurant taxes from May 1 through September 30 Tuesday night.
Ordinance 09-20 stated that because proprietors of local restaurants and hotels were struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city would forgo the collection of those taxes until the fall. The city already delayed the collection of business profit fees until the summer. Businesses would be able to collect the fees, but would not have to remit them to the city, according to the measure.
Emily LaDouceur motioned to table the item, however, citing a need to first consult with tourism officials and the city’s finance director before a final decision is made. LaDouceur’s motion was unanimously adopted and the ordinance was tabled.
The council adopted a number of resolutions, agreeing to intergovernmental agreements with Madison County. The four resolutions committed Berea in the areas of public safety communication services, interagency fire protection services, animal control and a mutual aid agreement between the fire departments of the
City of Berea and Madison County.
Under the animal control agreement, Madison County will provide services for the City of Berea for $30,000 annually. The arrangement had been in negotiation for the last year. Prior to the vote, Berea City Council member Emily LaDouceur asked for specific data about the county’s animal control services, at which point Mayor Fraley said he would contact the county to get that information.
In the case of the fire services resolution, the Berea Fire Department agrees to provide emergency services to unincorporated areas of southern Madison County for $68,000, according to the ordinance. All four resolutions were unanimously approved.
In other action, the council accepted a recommendation from the Berea Municipal Utilities to accept a proposal from Catalyst Consulting, LLC for $30,000 for an electric rate/cost allocation study. The firm won the bid over two other companies, Utility Financial Solutions and NewGen Strategies and Solutions. Presentation of the study to the council could be as early as 90 days from now, according to Berea Municipal Utilities General Manager Kevin Howard.
Other items receiving unanimous approval Tuesday included the appointment of Ernestine Brashear to a three-year term on the Berea Board of Ethics and Althea Webb to a three-year term on the Berea Housing Authority.
Turning to the City Administrator’s Report, David Gregory said the Allen Company is completing items on a punch list for the U.S. 25 N. improvement project. Additionally, the finishing touches are being put on guardrail projects on East Haiti Road and North and South Dogwood, Gregory said.
Gregory added that there has been no official word yet on whether the Berea Bypass Phase II received funding in the state transportation budget. In another item, Gregory reported he and Finance Director Susan Meeks will attend an April 28 virtual meeting concerning revenue forecasting for cities in the Commonwealth.
During Mayor’s Comments, Mayor Fraley noted the passing of Peg Morrow, one of the founders of the Bereans United for Utility and Rent Relief (BUURR).
Concerning the COVID-19 virus in Madison County, Fraley noted there were no new reported cases in the last six days. Of 21 cases in the county, 14 are fully recovered, six are recovering at home, and there was one fatality. Fraley praised citizens for their efforts at social distancing and expressed hope that the positive trend toward recovery will continue.
During council comments, John Payne noted the passing of Joyce Henderson, who was active in the community, and who was a driving force in founding the Madison County Public Library. Payne also urged residents to wear masks in public, and to make sure to participate in the 2020 Census.
Cora Jane Wilson urged residents to support local businesses, Jim Davis urged residents to support the Madison County COVID-19 Fund, and David Rowlette thanked officials for their help on the transient room tax/restaurant tax measure, hoping it could be revisited again soon.
