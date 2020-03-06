Like many of you, I’ve been to Nashville and the news hit close to home after the region was hit by deadly tornadoes early Tuesday morning.
The home of country music is one of my favorite destination spots and I enjoy covering the Southeastern Conference Tournament when it’s held in Music City. I was shocked and sad after hearing tornadoes roared through the region.
About 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, I was awakened by a clap of thunder and never thought any more about it until Rhonda told me that people were killed by tornadoes in Nashville. I then began to think of my friends in Nashville and wondered if they were OK.
Almost all of them marked themselves safe on Facebook and I sent messages to those whom I knew had ties to Berea.
Lorna Sears Pyka, a 1990 graduate of Berea Community High School, has lived in the Gallatin Tennessee area for the last 25 years and was awakened by the storms as they made their way through Nashville and knew something was up when her husband John Pyka “mentioned as he was coming into the house last night how warm it was and that it was perfect weather for a tornado.”
“Thankfully we were not close to the tornado,” Pyka said. “This is actually the second time that a tornado like this has hit East Nashville. It happened before in 1998. We were living just on the other side of Nashville in Laverne, Tennessee when that happened.”
The severe weather that tore through Nashville and the surrounding area serve as a reminder that tornadoes are and can be deadly and to take precautions and be aware even during a tornado watch.
This week is Severe Weather Awareness week in Kentucky and a state-wide tornado drill was scheduled for Wednesday. Emergency management officials urge citizens to have a plan in place in case of severe weather.
• Designate a tornado/severe weather shelter in an interior room on the lowest level of a building, away from windows. Basements are best, but, if there is no basement, choose an interior bathroom, closet or other enclosed space on the lowest level of a building.
• Tell everyone where the designated shelter is and post the location.
• If you live in a mobile home or other manufactured housing, locate the nearest building where you can take shelter in case of a severe storm. They emphasize that no mobile home is a safe shelter from a tornado or severe thunderstorm.
As we were reminded earlier this week, tornadoes are a serious matter and can’t be taken lightly. Stay safe and keep your eye on the sky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.