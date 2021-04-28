Teresa Brandenburg, 55, wife of Lonnie Brandenburg passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at her home following a 6-year battle with cancer.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Davis and Powell Funeral Home. Bro. Vester Alexander officiated. Burial followed in the Berea Cemetery.
Memorial contributions suggested to Hospice Care Plus 208 Kidd Drive Berea, KY 40403
Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
