Teresa Brandenburg

Teresa Brandenburg, 55, wife of Lonnie Brandenburg passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at her home following a 6-year battle with cancer.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Davis and Powell Funeral Home. Bro. Vester Alexander officiated. Burial followed in the Berea Cemetery.

Memorial contributions suggested to Hospice Care Plus 208 Kidd Drive Berea, KY 40403

Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Teresa Brandenburg, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you