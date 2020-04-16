Even though the date of my retirement has been in place for months, now that the time has actually arrived, it’s not quite as joyous as I thought it would be. Covid-19 and all the shut downs and social distancing recommendations have completely squelched my excitement.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m still really glad to be entering this next phase of my life. It’s just that the current circumstances have altered the big plans I had. No celebrating. No travel. No shopping. No visiting. I feel like I’m dreaming we’re in a Stephen King novel, hopefully I’ll wake up soon. In the mean time, I guess I’ll go clean out closets and pull weeds or something.
There’s an often-repeated adage, “The days are long but the years are short.” That’s certainly true of the time I’ve spent running this newspaper. It’s been an amazing journey. I’ve learned so much and have met and worked with remarkable people. I’ve made close and lasting friendships. While the daily grind has sometimes been monotonous, it has never been a boring business. No two days have been alike.
There have been unbelievable changes in the world of newspapers during my tenure. Technology has been both a blessing and a challenge for this business. When I started this job we were still using paste-up boards and hand cutting color. The pages had to be physically driven to London to the press. These days everything gets uploaded with a single keyboard command. The downside is that with the Internet and so much instant information, younger generations have begun to see newspapers as obsolete. That saddens me.
Walter Lippmann once said, “The news, as it reaches the newspaper office, is an incredible medley of fact, propaganda, rumor, suspicion, clues, hopes, and fears, and the task of selecting and ordering that news is one of the truly sacred offices in a democracy.”
I can assure you that I never believed my job to be sacred but I have certainly felt it was a calling. I’ve always tried hard to be evenhanded in the content of The Citizen.
Berea is a very diverse place where folks often disagree on important matters. I’ve done my best to make sure all opinions were given voice in the paper.
It makes it easier to leave knowing The Citizen will be in good hands. Keith Taylor will be taking over my position and I feel confident he’ll do a wonderful job. As will Deanna Tyler, who is new to the staff. She will be taking care of advertising following my buddy, Sheila Johnson’s, retirement last month.
Exiting the newspaper doesn’t mean I’m retiring from life. I want to continue to be productive and involved. While I’m not 100 percent sure what the next steps will be, I am hopeful that life will take me down a path that leads to helping others in some way.
I’m not sure what the future holds but I do know who holds my future and I trust Him to lead me to just where I need to be. May all of you be blessed, as you have been a blessing to me.
