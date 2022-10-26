Teresa “Terri” Dollins Locker passed away peacefully Oct. 18 under the thoughtful care of the staff of Madison Health & Rehabilitation Center in Richmond.
Born April 30, 1948 in Garrard County to Charles & Faye Dollins, Terri was the youngest of seven children. She is preceded in death by her parents and five siblings. Terri is survived by daughter Debra Locker Griffin [Ron] of Louisville and son Robert Bryon Locker of Richmond; three grandsons – Bryce Griffin and Riley & Landon Locker – who called her Gran; and a beloved Shih Tzu named Charlie.
A proud educator, she enriched the lives of hundreds of children in Garrard, Madison and Fayette Counties during 27 years as a teacher. Terri earned her BS and Master’s Degrees, as well as Rank 1 certification from Eastern Kentucky University. She was also commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel.
In addition to her career as a teacher, Terri founded an arts & crafts store in Berea, known as MemoryMakers. An artist herself, she was a talented painter and had a flair for fashion and design.
Most often dressed in high heels and bright colors, Terri was frequently described as feisty, fun, creative and kind. She enjoyed hosting parties, cooking for crowds and eating seafood and sweets.
Following a cremation, a Celebration of Terri’s Life was held Oct. 26 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Lakes Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that well-wishers make a donation to the charity of their choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.