Terry Lee Kelley McMullin, 66, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.
gested to, Bluegrass Care Navigators Hospice, 1733 Harrodsburg Rd. Lexington, KY 40504
Private family graveside services will be Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Berea Cemetery with Rev. Kenny Davis officiating.
Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
