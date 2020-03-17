FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) - More businesses were closed and the number of positive coronavirus cases in Kentucky increased, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday night.
There have been 26 cases confirmed, Beshear said during a Capitol press conference. The latest two are a 66-year-old man from Jefferson County and a 69-year-old man who is the first case from Lyon County. He said one case earlier, said to be a 33-year-old woman from Fayette County, is actually from New York.
One death was announced earlier this week, a 66-year-old man from Bourbon County who had other health complications. The state’s first positive case, a 27-year-old woman from Harrison County, has completely recovered and has now tested negative several times, he said.
As for the new restrictions, Beshear announced an executive order effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday. “All public-facing businesses that encourage public congregation, or by the nature of their service to the public cannot comply with the CDC guidelines for social distancing, are going to have to cease their operations.”
The list includes entertainment and recreational facilities, community and recreation centers, gyms and exercise facilities, hair and nail salons, spas, concert venues, theatres and sporting event facilities.
There are some exceptions for those that provide critical services such as : providing food, food processing, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, feed mills, construction, trash collection, retail, grocery and consumer goods, home repair, hardware, auto repair, pharmacies and other medical facilities, bio-medical and health care, post offices, insurance, banks, gas stations, laundromats, veterinary clinics and pet stores, warehousing, storage and distribution, public transportation, hotels and commercial lodging.
Acute care facilities should be discouraging all visitors, except for end-of-life circumstances. Psychiatric facilities should restrict visitation and only allow it if it is deemed medically necessary by the attending physician, administrator and medical director.
Beshear also recommends senior care facilities and intermediate care facilities limit visitation to loved ones who are receiving end-of-life care.
More guidance includes the temporary closure of all licensed adult day care centers, beginning on March 20.
There have been issues with the computer system trying to process all the unemployment applications from bar and restaurant employees who have been furloughed due to Monday’s ban on in-person serving of food and drinks, but officials with the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet say a new system that should be in place Wednesday morning that includes an alternative application process. They are also beefing up their servers to handle the increased traffic.
For the past several months they have averaged about 2,000 claims per week but processed over 9,000 claims on Tuesday alone, crashing the system.
Those furloughed workers will be eligible for immediate benefits without the normal one-week waiting period once they apply. The work search requirement is also being waived while the state of emergency issued by Gov. Beshear last week is in effect.
Beshear also said there is a lot of contingency planning going on, should the coronavirus overwhelm the health care system, which is one reason he wants all elective procedures cancelled after Wednesday.
He repeated that the state’s special website has up to the information on guidance both on the state level and with information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That web address is http://kycovid19.ky.gov/.
Those without internet access or who may need more information and guidance can call their hotline at (800) 722-5725. He says the hotline, which is operated by Norton Healthcare System, has been receiving 2,000 calls per day.
During his briefing, which you can access on his YouTube and Facebook pages, Beshear also included a video on how to talk to children about the coronavirus and dealing with its disruptions to everyday routines.
