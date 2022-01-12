Tex Verlon Scenters, 66, of Berea, died suddenly Friday, January 7, 2022 after a massive heart attack. Tex was born September 22, 1955 to the late Winford Clay and Patsy Ann Satterfield Scenters. He was also predeceased by, his only sibling, Brenda Sue Scenters Green.
He knew Jesus as his Savior and was a long time member of Pilot Knob Missionary Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Kingston Lodge #315 F. & A.M. He had been a small business owner, a farmer, and was retired from Hyster-Yale after more than thirty years of service.
Tex enjoyed spending his days roaming around the farm with his dog, Pete, and talking to his friends and neighbors, always telling them to holler if they needed him. He also liked keeping up with Facebook, and You Tube, checking out what was new on Craig’s List and Dial & Deal, and watching Westerns, no matter how many times he’d seen them before. Tex loved life. He cherished his family and was so proud of his sons and grandchildren.
Surviving are, his wife of 47 years, Teresa Scenters, his sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Debra Scenters and Adam and Kelsey Scenters, grandsons, Canon Scenters and Caleb Scenters, and granddaughters, Carly Scenters and Jenna Scenters. Tex is also survived by his mother-in-law, Betty Hayes, brother-in-law, John Green, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Patty and Steve Hayes, Kathy and Fred Cox, and Kaye and Steve Deaton, along with a niece and several nephews and numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation for Tex Scenters was Monday, January 10 and services were Tuesday, January 11. Pastor Kenny Davis officiated and burial followed at Pilot Knob Cemetery. Pallbearers were Canon Scenters, Caleb Scenters, Brian Green, Andrew Hayes, Greg Cox and Brad Hylton. Honorary pallbearers were Kenton Davis, Mike Coyle, Roy Todd, Johnny Stringfield, Billy Seals, George Goodrich, Larry Goodrich, and Ronnie Terrill.
Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
