The 44th District draw was held last Monday afternoon.
Both Madison Southern teams will face Madison Central on Monday, Feb. 24. The girls’ team will play at 6 p.m. followed by the boys’ game at 7:45 p.m.
The Berea Pirates boys and girls team will face Model’s teams on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The girls play at 6 p.m., followed by the boys’ game at 7:45 p.m.
The winners of Monday and Tuesday’s games will face off in championship games on Friday, Feb. 28, with the girls game starting at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game at 7:45 p.m. Eastern Kentucky University will host the tournament.
Pirates on a roll
The Berea Pirates made it seven wins in a row with an 88-59 victory against St. Patrick. Jayden Smith dropped in 18 points while grabbing eight rebounds to lead Berea (17-5). Jarred Whitaker added 16 points, while Timmy Thompson finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.
Earlier in the week, Berea knocked off Nicholas County, 79-61. Whitaker finished that game with 22 points. Jaylen Dorsey added 22 points and five rebounds.
Coach Eric Swords said the team has been unselfish.
“We have been moving the basketball on offense,” Swords said. “When we are doing those things, we are hard to guard.”
Berea closes out the regular season by hitting the road for five of its final seven games.
Southern hitting its stride
After dispatching Central Kentucky HomeSchool, 87-59, the Madison Southern Eagles (12-12) hit a bump in the road with a 58-54 loss to Dunbar.
Chad Fugate led Southern against Dunbar with 31 points, while Hunter Buchanan added 10. Against CKYHS, Fugate lead the Eagles with 22; Buchanan finished with 16. Nate Turner also added 14 points and six rebounds in the win. Jayden Adams knocked in 10 points.
With two weeks left in the regular season, Coach Austin Newton is hopeful the Eagles will produce solid defensive efforts down the stretch and post-season.
“Defense ultimately wins post-season games,” Newton said. “I like our chances heading into the postseason, and we are going to be a very tough out for somebody in the next two weeks.”
Lady Pirates in ‘zone’
As the season winds down, Berea Lady Pirates coach Dammian Stepp said his team must figure out a way to beat zone defenses down the stretch.
“Shooting well outside against the zone helps, but penetrating zone defenses with the dribble or the pass (and) getting the ball into the interior is essential,” he said. “We are improving in this regard, but still not quite there.”
Berea (13-11) had an up and down week as the Lady Pirates rolled past Estill County, 70-55, but were upended against Lafayette, 51-34.
Madison Howell finished with 16 points and eight rebounds against Estill County, while Chesney Lovins added 16 points and six rebounds. Isis Rodgers finished with a double-double (12 points and 11 rebounds) in the win.
Howell also paced the Lady Pirates with 10 points against Lafayette. Rodgers added six points and six rebounds, and Lovins finished with six points.
Lady Eagles right ship
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles have come close, but the result hasn’t been what they wanted. Southern (12-12) dropped four straight games, including three games last week (North Laurel, 52-49, Southwestern, 62-57, and Campbell County, 65-56).
Samantha Cornelison averaged 18.3 points during the three-game stretch. Reece Estep was a single point away from a double-double versus North Laurel, finishing with nine points and 11 rebounds. Aleigh Richardson did record a double-double against Southwestern, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Against Campbell County, the Lady Eagles had four players in double digits, left by Cornelison’s 14. Richardson added 13, while Morgan Flannery finished with 12. Sunni Walters added 10 points.
Berea breaks swim records
The Berea Pirates swim team had a solid showing at the regional swim meet over the weekend. Katie Morgan finished fourth in the 200 freestyle and seventh in the 100 freestyle. Both of her times are new school records. Caleb Campbell finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke and seventh in the 50 freestyle, Ethan Anderson finished sixth in the 100 freestyle and 14th in the 100 breaststroke, and Alex Sallee finished 16th overall in the 100 freestyle. Overall, the team scored 119 points in the regional meet, that’s compared to only 10 points last year. Morgan and Campbell were seconds from qualifying for the state swim meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.