The boys’ and girls’ 44th District Basketball Tournament begins Monday at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena.
In the opener Monday, the Madison Southern Lady Eagles take on the Madison Central Lady Indians at 6 p.m., followed by the Eagles and Indians in the nightcap at approximately 7:45 p.m.
On Tuesday, the Berea Lady Pirates play the Model Lady Patriots in a 6 p.m. contest, followed by the Pirates and Patriots in the second game at 7:45 p.m.
The winners will meet in the district finals set for 6 and 7:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
