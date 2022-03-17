Thank a farmer.   

Stereotype: “a widely held but fixed and oversimplified image or idea of a particular type of person or thing” (New Oxford American Dictionary)
Creekrat. Hillbilly. Hick. Redneck. Country bumpkin.
All names I have been called at some point in time in my life, or heard someone else called. Seemingly harmless at a glance on a page of a newspaper, but alarmingly ignorant in reality. It is 2022 and we still have to tell people that name calling because of a lifestyle, geographic location, occupation, race, ethnicity, the list goes on and on, is vastly inappropriate. As is buying into stereotypes because of the way people dress or live.
These names and stereotypes do significant damage to a lifestyle of a people that has existed long before those who so desperately desire to degrade, befoul, and debase another human because of their life’s work or any other reason.
I have a lot of titles in my life, and am very well educated. Out of any of my life experiences, education, or titles the ones I am most proud of every single day is that of being a farmer’s granddaughter, farmer’s daughter, and farmer’s niece.
My time with my grandfather and father on papaw’s farm or Dr. Coy’s farms were invaluable life experiences that could never be gained in any other situation.
I was given my first calf when I was five years old. His name was Charlie and he was a Chianina bull. I bottle fed him, loved him, and took care of him for as long as I could. Papaw kept him on the farm on Helton Lane in Kirksville until Charlie died, despite replacing a few sets of barn doors because of him.
Papaw let him stay because it was the first time I experienced pride in my work and it was something we did together. As I got older, papaw would often give me calves to keep and raise, then sell.
The last calf he gave to me was in 2014, and selling it at the end of the year paid for a semester of books for me in college, others paid for tuition, books, prom dresses, car repairs, etc. I learned about doctoring, feeding, and caring for large animals.
But more importantly, I learned about respect, responsibility, leadership, hard work, and humility.
People may not realize it, but farming is a labor that is not only physical, but one of the heart. Working on a farm is advantageous over many other lifestyles and careers, because we learn what hard work really looks like at an early age.
We know responsibility in a different way than our peers at almost any age.
Working on a farm, taking care of something so much bigger than yourself, is the most rewarding, physically challenging, emotional rollercoaster anyone could experience.
Farmers are leaders in our community. They are the ones who never stop no matter the weather, economy, or any other external factor. Farmers never quit.
Some of the hardest working people I know are in Levi’s and Carhartt.
Not all hard working people wear a uniform and make a six figure salary. Mud, blood, sweat, tears, and a worn out pair of work jeans and boots will forever be significant to me, because those folks don’t stop when the rest of the world is shut down.
Farming means feeding the world, and that is a rewarding burden to hold.
Thank a farmer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.