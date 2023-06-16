Thank you, Dad.

Growing up, my Dad was a busy man.
He worked a full-time job as a meter reader at Richmond Utilities, he was a minister, pastor and never stopped working. I can remember him leaving our house early in the morning in the black Chevrolet Cheyenne truck and returning home, only to do yard work and other chores at home. He raised cattle, hogs and worked in tobacco.
He made sure he provided for the family and took us to church every time the door was open and at one point, he even owned a baseball card shop in Richmond. On the weekends, I remember him setting up on the side of the road and selling yard sale items all over the area.
He took us on family vacations, where, honestly, we had some of our best times as a family. If he got lost, he always took the “scenic” route. It would drive mom crazy, but somehow, we ended up at our destination even it was a few hours later than originally planned.
Back then, we didn’t have cell phones or modern technology and depended on old-fashioned road maps and word of mouth to get us where we wanted to go. We did take a trip to Disney World and explored Florida and Georgia and we felt “big” when we graduate from the “kiddie pool” to the much larger swimming pool.
He served his country in the Marines and is a Vietnam Veteran. He has always been proud of his service and has shared funny and serious stories of life in the Armed Forces.
Both home and away from home, I don’t ever remember Dad sitting still. Up until a few years ago before he had a stroke, he was still on the move, staying busy and never sitting down.
In a lot of ways, I’m like my dad when it comes to staying active. Much like him, I’m always busy and only slow down when I take a nap on Sunday after church. After all, we do have to exhale after on the Sabbath.
I always take the time to make sure the yard is well manicured, which he instilled in me, and made sure we knew the value of hard work and earning your keep. The most important, was raising my sister and I up in church and the importance of faith in our lives.
I’m forever thankful and grateful for the Godly influence he provided in my life.
Although I have carved my own path in life, the core value of treating others as I would like to be treated remains at the center in the core of my being and thankful for those traits.
Thank you, Dad.
