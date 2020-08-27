Beekeeping began as a curiosity for Berea’s Bart Bowman in 2017. It wasn’t long before Bowman’s daughter, Abby, began helping him with his hives, and soon the pair began producing local honey under the label of A and B Bees.
At first, the honey was for his family, but over the past few years, the Bowmans have been producing the sweet, sticky bee product in their barn off Dale Road.
“I started with two hives,” Bart said. “We quickly became addicted to it, and now
we’re up to 72 hives.”
Soon, Abby began tagging along with her dad, and after enduring a few stings, Abby, a rising middle school student at Foley Middle School, stuck with it and quickly became just as hooked as her dad.
“The first time I got stung, it scared me a little,” she said. “But, when I got my suit, I went in there, and my dad showed me the queen, and I started going through hives to find the queen bees, so I became addicted to it.”
The honey-making process all begins with bees.
“It starts with the bees,’ Bart explained. “It’s called the nectar flow. In the spring, the pollen will start coming off the dandelions, and you also have the maples.
“The real prized honey comes early in the year because it’s clear honey. It’s called water-white honey. You’ll get that off your locust and bush honeysuckle.”
Each hive can produce between three and five gallons of honey.
“A gallon weighs 12 pounds, so if you have three gallons, you have 36 pounds of honey,” Bart said.
This year, Bart and Abby have worked on building their bee population, but still managed to produce enough honey to fill 200 one-pound squeeze bottles to sell.
Local honey is of higher quality than honey one can buy in a supermarket.
“Honey, you’ll buy in stores has been processed,” Bart said. “It’s been heated and pasteurized. That doesn’t need to happen to honey.
“There was honey found in King Tut’s tomb that was still editable.”
Store-bought honey doesn’t have near as much pollen as local, raw honey, Bart said.
“Because it has been super filtered,” he said. “That is the great benefit of raw honey. You can taste the difference between local, raw honey, and what you buy in stores.”
A vital element in producing raw honey is moisture content. Raw honey should have a moisture content between 17 and 18 percent.
“If the moisture content is between 17 and 18 percent moisture content, the honey will not ruin,” Bart said.
“It will crystalize some, which you can put it into warm water, and that will take it back to its liquid state.”
If the moisture content gets above 18 percent, it could ferment because of the natural yeast found in honey.
Depending on the area, raw honey can have a different taste, Bart said.
“If you try locust honey, it will have some floral backgrounds taste to it,” he said. “That stuff you can get $55 and up for a quart of it.
“It’s a rare honey because your bee population is not large during that time, and the locust only blooms for two weeks.”
“A friend of mine, Rick Sutton, takes his (bees) down to Florida, and he’ll bring his back, and his honey will have some orange notes to it,” Bart explained.
Harvesting local honey does take a lot of work, but Bart said that as long as he and Abby enjoy doing it, they would continue producing honey in many summers to come.
“It’s a great way to spend some time with my dad,” Abby said.
———
For information on A and B Bees honey, email aandbbees@yahoo.com or call 859-302-1155.
A and B Bees can also be found on Facebook.
