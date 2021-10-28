A weightlifter had come up with a surefire way to make some extra money. He would take a lemon in his big powerful hand and squeeze all the juice out of it. Then he’d make bets that no one would be able to squeeze out even one more drop.
No matter how many people tried, no one was able to get another drop out of a lemon that this man with the bulging muscles had squeezed. That is until a scrawny little guy came along.
People laughed the skinny fellow to shame, but he wasn’t discouraged. He took hold of that lemon in his frail-looking palm and began to squeeze. To everyone’s astonishment, he actually got several more drops to fall.
Onlookers were amazed. They couldn’t believe their eyes. He had done what no one else had been able to do. But it all made sense after someone asked the little guy what he did for a living.
“I work for the IRS,” he responded.
That draws a chuckle because we all know an IRS agent is able to put the squeeze on people. But he’s not the only one. The Apostle Paul found this out one day while on his way to Damascus to round up Christians for persecution. That’s the day Paul met Jesus, and his life was turned topsy-turvy by the big strong hand of the Master.
If you recall, Paul, up until that time, hated Christians. He wanted to do everything in his power to stamp out the early church. Scripture records that he even held the garments of people in an angry mob who stoned Stephen to death for preaching the gospel.
Then came the Damascus Road experience when Paul ran headlong into the Lord of Glory. Paul, struck blind, fell from his donkey in the presence of the Almighty. In that encounter, Paul was transformed from being a persecutor to being a preacher.
Scripture tells us incredible change comes every time a sinner has a soul-saving encounter with Jesus.
“If any man be in Christ, he is a new creature” (II Corinthians 5:17).
Paul, in essence, did what singer Anne Murray suggested in the once popular song “Put Your Hand in the Hand (of the Man from Galilee). If you owned a radio in the 1970’s you likely remember the lyrics:
Put your hand in the hand of the man
Who stilled the water
Put your hand in the hand of the man
Who calmed the sea
Take a look at yourself
And you can look at others differently
Put your hand in the hand of the man
From Galilee
The nail-pierced hands of Jesus are strong indeed and mighty to save. The same hands that put the squeeze on Paul the persecutor that day on the Damascus Road were also guiding hands for Paul the preacher as he boldly proclaimed the gospel.
Neither the weightlifter nor the IRS man could possibly match that kind of strength.
