The City of Berea is encouraging reinvestment in historic buildings in order to revitalize Chestnut Street and Old Town. Mayor Bruce Fraley believes that the recent opening of Wildflowers Boutique at 412 Chestnut Street signals progress in that effort. When Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley recently observed the grand opening of Wildflowers Boutique at 412 Chestnut Street, it reminded him of the days when Chestnut Street had a thriving commercial district.

