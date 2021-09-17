Some have faced the paralyzing fear between their two choices: vaccination or isolation. I have heard of those living in fear at home, staying away from church, stores, and family, and ending up with COVID-19 anyway. Just existing. Some of those people have died. How sad and cruel! Our hearts go out to the families that are grief-stricken after suffering multiple losses. There’s always that constant fear lurking that we will pass the variant on to a vulnerable relative.
I read of the 1918 influenza pandemic that Berea College faced during the Presidency of Dr. William G. Frost. All the religious meetings had been halted leaving no time for public prayer. In a letter to the students, he set two Days of Prayer-October 20, (Sunday) and October 24, (Thursday). These were to be “special days for thanksgiving and prayer in our private rooms.” The letter also mentioned 400 cases of influenza at that time. In a following letter about recovering from influenza it was emphasized to “be happy and grateful.” And to “Give thanks now to our Heavenly Father.”
The year of 1918 also brought the tragic news of the death of their son Cleveland Cady Frost. He was an officer that was killed in the torpedoing of the Ticonderoga. He had attended Berea College and Yale. His mother Eleanor spent days rereading his letters. She said, “While reading them, I can forget.” You can see their journals at https://magazine.berea.edu/since-1855/the-1918-influenza-pandemic-at-berea-college/
The first wave of the Spanish flu that hit in the spring was mild. Recovery was only a matter of days. The second more contagious wave appeared in the fall. Victims could die within hours or days. Their skin turned blue, and their lungs filled with fluid. The flu weakened the bronchial tubes and lungs which could cause bacterial pneumonia.
The death toll from the influenza or Spanish flu is estimated from 20-100 million. There was a lack of accurate record keeping in many locations. More World War I soldiers died from the Spanish flu than in battle. The soldiers also spread the disease as they travelled to military camps and other countries. (www.history.com/topics/world-war-i/1918-flu-pandemic)
The only precautions were to wear masks and to shut down public places. There were no effective drugs. Adding to the problem there was a shortage of doctors, and some became infected with the flu themselves. Hospitals also became full. Other buildings were pressed into service with medical students as the staff. The pandemic ended by the summer of 1919 when victims either developed immunity or died.
Despite advancements in medical technology, I suppose there will always be diseases, whether natural or engineered. We must be grateful and live in the minutes we are granted.
