It’s been a little more than a year since the first COVID-19 case was diagnosed in Madison County and we are starting to see daylight at the end of the tunnel.
In the 12 months that have passed since the first case was diagnosed, we have lost 103 of our friends and neighbors to this horrible virus. The reality of the virus hit close to home and walked through my front door last fall when I lost my mom at the age of 68. As many of you know, she fought the virus for approximately six weeks before losing her fight on at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.
To this day, I still struggle with not having the proper closure because of visitation restrictions and knowing we couldn’t be there with mom when she needed us the most is a huge burden to bear. Most of my dreams about mom have been centered around her being within my reach, but not being able to get to her. Knowing that our hands were tied because of COVID-19 protocols is the most inhumane experience I have ever encountered. Just knowing my own mother was dying and we could not be there for her still hurts to the core. Badly.
I have tried my best to used my platforms here as publisher of this newspaper, Kentucky Today and through television interviews in an effort to try to make sure other families don’t experience the same kind of treatment, and hopefully the restrictions have loosened somewhat. Granted, I understand the seriousness of the virus, but also we have a human obligation to each other, especially our parents and children during a time of need.
More than two months after losing mom, the virus knocked at our door again. My wife and I contracted the virus last December, and thankfully for the most part, our symptoms were mild. Rhonda lost her sense of taste and smell. We have been recovered for approximately three months and have received the vaccine. I’m currently awaiting the second dose of Pfizer, which will occur before my birthday on April 10.
One of my good friends, Dennis Campbell, was one of the first in Madison County to contract the disease and attributed his turnaround recovery to hydroxychloroquine, a drug commonly used to fight malaria. I’m glad the treatment worked for my former softball and basketball teammate and thankful he and his family survived the deadly virus. My dad received the drug after he contracted malaria while serving in Vietnam and it saved his life with no side affects.
Thankfully, we are on the road to normalcy and three approved vaccines have been the biggest neutralizer since December. It has been a long, hard road, but we are getting there. Slowly, but surely.
