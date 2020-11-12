George T. Bryant was well-known in Berea, having served for more than 20 years on the City Council, and for two terms on the Madison County Fiscal Court. Other than his family, George Bryant’s beloved Berea was the thing he loved most, as he spent his entire life in devoted service to the community.
But before Bryant ((1922–1996) began his life in public service, he also served his country in the United States Army during World War II.
Upon discharge, Bryant received the Bronze Star Medal, the American military’s fourth-highest ranked honor, for an “act of meritorious heroism during armed conflict,” among other ribbons for his service. After returning to Berea, Bryant married Christine McKeehan and the couple started their family with children George Douglas and Dinahbet.
Bryant was proud of his military service, but he never spoke about it in specifics. In fact, Bryant’s family didn’t know of his Bronze Star until after he passed away in 1996. From that point forward, the family accepted the fact that they would likely never know much more about George’s service, until earlier this year, when Bryant’s granddaughter Genene Rogers received a strange message on Facebook.
The message was from Iain Walker, a New Yorker, who said that he had World War II military dog tags for George Bryant in his possession, found in Luxembourg almost 80 years after Bryant served there.
Bryant’s dog tags were found behind the counter of a smoke shop in Clervaux, a small village in northern Luxembourg, which saw heavy fighting during the Battle of the Bulge, the largest and deadliest battle fought by Americans in World War II. Winston Churchill called the Bulge the “greatest American battle of the war,” and the American victory there is often seen as the battle that decided World War II in America’s favor.
Records show that George Bryant’s 330th Regiment served in the Battle of the Bulge.
According to Walker, a friend of a friend saw the dog tags behind the smoke shop counter in Clervaux and inquired about them. The shop owner told the friend that he got the dog tags from his father years ago, and he didn’t know where they were found. The owner offered 10 Euros (roughly 12 US dollars) for the dog tags. The friend bought them and immediately contacted Uwe Benkel, Walker’s friend in Germany.
Benkel heads up The Research Group for the Missing, a German organization that specializes in recovering downed aircraft from World War II. Walker became involved with Benkel and his team after traveling to Germany in April 2019 to locate wreckage of his own grandfather’s downed fighter plane. Benkel helped Walker find the crash site, and Walker was able to return pieces of the wreckage to his family in New York. Since then, Walker and Benkel have worked together on returning World War II artifacts to descendants of soldiers. The two located Genene Rogers by finding George Bryant’s military profile on Ancestry.com, to which Genene had linked her family tree on the website.
In the past 30 years, Benkel and his team have recovered 150 aircraft across Europe, including the remains of more than 50 missing pilots. Dog tags are a relatively easy find compared to aircraft, but Benkel called it a “great honour” nonetheless to return George Bryant’s dog tags to his family.
To say the least, Bryant’s family was appreciative, and “so grateful to have them back,” as Dinahbet said. All Benkel asked for in return for his assistance was a photo of Bryant’s living descendants with the dog tags and any information the family had about George’s service. The family gathered in September to snap the photo and reminisce on George.
Almost 25 years after his passing, George Bryant’s legacy has always lived on in more ways than one – in the sweet giggle of his 10-month-old great-great granddaughter Harper Jackson, in tears that still well up every time his name is mentioned by children and grandchildren, in the first initial “B” for Bryant in this author’s name, in the collective memory of Bereans who just voted to fill the City Council seat he once occupied, and also in the legacy of George Douglas Bryant, his lookalike son, just as loved and just as known for his quick wit and kind heart, who passed away in January 2019.
Lastly, George’s legacy lives on in his military dog tags, home at last after 78 years abroad.
