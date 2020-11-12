Pictured are members of the late George Bryant’s family with dog tags that were returned to his family recently from Germany. Pictured from front row from left: Georganna Kirby, Genny Bryant, Dinah Hall and Monty Brock. Back row from left: Genene Rogers, Gammon Fain, Steve Fain, Kristie Fain, Dalton Rogers, Levi Kirby, Conner Niceley, Chase Niceley, Mike Jackson, Kelsey Jackson and Harper Jackson. (Photo submitted)