The first president I remember is Jimmy Carter, and it wasn’t a very good first impression.
You see, when I was born, Richard M. Nixon was in his third year in office and didn’t know the significance of Watergate or even much about his successor, Gerald Ford. I barely remember the 1976 bicentennial. I was too young to remember the tornado outbreak that ripped through Madison County in 1974, but remember the stories my parents told of the deadly twisters while I was growing up.
One Saturday morning around the fall of 1977 or 78, I was watching cartoons and suddenly “Popeye” disappeared from the screen. Within a matter of a few minutes, which seemed like an eternity, there stood a man dressed up in a suit and tie behind a podium with the presidential seal behind a yellow backdrop giving what I later learned was an update on an oil crisis that had gripped our nation in the early term of Carter’s presidency.
At the point in my life, I was more concerned about Spinach than gasoline prices.
I remember asking mom who that man was on the television screen and she just said it’s President Jimmy Carter or something of that nature. From that point on, I became interested in politics, especially learning about leaders of our country. I remember my parents talking about the hostage crisis in Iran near the end of Carter’s presidency and Dad admiring his ability to address issues with world leaders. Carter’s foreign policy abilities outweighed his ability to confront issues at home, which included an oil crisis, inflation and skyrocketing mortgage rates.
Although my memories of Carter’s presidency are vague at best, his humanitarian efforts nationally and abroad outweighed his four years as President of this great country. After leaving the White House, Carter formed the Carter Center to promote and expose human rights. He earned a Nobel Peace Prize for those efforts in 2002 and served as an elder statesman in his fight for human rights across the world. He also was a prominent figure in the Habitat for Humanity program.
From all that I have read and heard, Carter’s presidency wasn’t one of the most memorable in the history of American politics, but I have also heard that he was “too nice” to be in the White House. On a personal level, Carter is a devout Christian and has served as a Sunday school teacher at Marantha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia. He has always been influence by prayer and his servanthood after a life in politics signifies his walk with Christ.
Earlier this week, it was announced that Carter elected to receive Hospice Care instead of traditional medical treatment and my prayers are with Carter and his family at this time.
Although I really never forgave Carter for interrupting my Saturday morning cartoon time, thank goodness for Popeye re-runs.
