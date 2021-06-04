I
received a copy of the final edition of the Lexington Leader last week, an afternoon daily newspaper that was published for 94 years until it merged with the Lexington Herald on the last day of 1982.
The Lexington-Herald Leader became a daily morning paper that put an end to the evening news in the metro region, but newspapers such as the Winchester Sun remained an afternoon daily. I spent nearly 15 years working at The Sun and we continued to deliver its newspaper for subscribers in the afternoon with a 2:30 p.m. deadline Monday-Friday and a late morning deadline for the weekend edition produced on Saturday morning.
As time progressed, the deadline was changed from late afternoon to late morning, but the purpose of the afternoon deadline served a variety of purposes for readers. One, it gave the reporters a chance to gather and retrieve overnight news and time to write non-deadline style, giving editors an opportunity to proof a story in ample time. The most important thing, in my opinion, it gave readers and subscribers something to look forward to when they came home from work or school.
Because of my experience in a daily environment, I learned to write on deadline and off deadline and I will tell you that mistakes are less likely when you are not crunched for time while writing a story, editing copy or putting a page together I still believe an afternoon format is the best way to produce a daily newspaper, especially in an age when today’s news can become yesterday’s news in a matter of hours. It’s my belief that daily newspapers made a mistake when switching to a morning cycle.
During the course of time, however, weekly newspapers, such as The Berea Citizen, have withstood any type of direct hit. Weekly newspapers remain a viable source within the community. We arrive on the newsstands each Wednesday evening and if you subscribe, especially in-county, those newspapers are scheduled to arrive in your mail box each Thursday morning.
We also produce “daily” news on our website when needed, especially the jail log, which has proven to be a popular daily pick among our online readers.
Our readership remains extremely strong and readers look forward to receiving the print edition of the paper each and every week. Since the pandemic, our circulation numbers have grown, and for that, we are thankful as we strive to keep growing and improving our product.
In an era of think “Facebook First,” the power of print is stronger than ever before. our reach extends your cycle of friends and followers on social media on a daily basis.
