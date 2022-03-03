I’ve always enjoyed the tale about the old fellow who was fed up with tourists speeding along his rural highway and running over his free-range chickens.
The old fellow called the local sheriff and demanded he do something to slow the drivers down. So, the sheriff put a sign up that said: “SCHOOL BUS STOP AHEAD.”
A couple days later, the fellow called the sheriff back to complain that the sign didn’t work and to demand that something else be done to protect his chickens from the speeding drivers.
This time the sheriff put up a sign that said: “SLOW, CHILDREN AT PLAY.” But the drivers kept whirring by, running over chickens, spurring another angry call to the sheriff.
The sheriff, tired of the complaints, finally told the fellow to put up his own sign, which he did. And it worked like a charm.
It said: “NUDIST COLONY, WATCH FOR CHICKS.”
Some years ago, my friend Bill Gori who lives alongside a rural road in the Adirondack Mountains, shared that tale with me.
I’ve shared in this space in the past that Bill just may be the most hospitable man I know. He hosts an annual snowshoe hunt on his property each February. The last time I was there, the ground was covered in about three feet of snow. We wore snowshoes of our own to get around.
At mid-day, when our bellies started to growl for want of food, Bill came riding up a plowed trail on a four-wheeler laden with thermal containers filled with steaming hot soup. He also had sandwiches and sodas. I’ve never appreciated anything more.
Hospitality seems to come naturally for good men like Bill. In fact, the Bible tells us that we should “always be eager to practice hospitality” (Romans 12:13).
I was visiting a small Kentucky hospital not long ago and stopped in a patient’s room to introduce myself and to spread some good cheer. In that room, I encountered one of the most inhospitable men I’ve ever met sitting at the patient’s bedside. Well, actually, I didn’t meet the man; he was in no mood. I made apologies for the interruption and walked out.
I left there wondering what kind of emotional pain that fellow was dealing with to be so nasty.
The incident reminded me of something my friend Harold Wainscott shared with me some years ago about a lady who was stopped for speeding: “Honestly, officer,” the lady said, “I wouldn’t have pulled over if I had known you were just going to criticize me.”
The world would be a much better place if everyone would just slow down and take time to practice hospitality. If only the chicken farmer could invent a sign to make that happen.
