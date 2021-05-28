The signs and sounds of summer are showing.
A year removed from an unprecedented pandemic that forced us all to stay mostly inside last summer, it’s beginning to look somewhat normal again.
This past week, I visited the Berea City Pool to get a preview of what things will look like once it opens back up to the public again on Saturday. Seeing the clear, blue water and the shiny slides made me happy for those who will take a splash to cool off once the sizzling hot temperatures settle into the region.
While at the pool, I noticed the rims were back on the basketball court and children were enjoying the park again after the yellow caution ribbons were placed around the area to keep patrons away. It didn’t seem right then and it sure doesn’t seem right now, even though I totally understand the reasoning behind the idea at the time.
Not only are our citizens getting an opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine, but dog owners in the city have a place to take their pets. After more than a decade of discussion and debate, the city unveiled the Tillie Off Leash Dog Park and kudos for this sitting council and Mayor for getting this project done. It’s good to see the city leadership taking charge and getting things done for the betterment of the community.
Just last week it was announced that Kentucky Fried Chicken and Waffle House would be coming to Berea, a sure sign that cooperations are giving the community a second look when it comes to dining choices. A big thumbs up to Donna Angel for her hard work in getting more restaurants to locate to this community. While these new businesses are locating to the city, it’s vital that the current and future establishments get support from the community, especially when they are looking for workers.
As I have said before and I’ll say it again, my parents taught me the value of work and we need teach our up and coming generation and others to take pride in earning a paycheck. When I entered the work force at age 16, I made $3.15 per hour and never complained. I went to high school, paid for my car insurance, played on the basketball team at Berea, worked nearly every weekend to pay for my lunch during the week. I also worked and took journalism classes at Eastern Kentucky University before becoming fully vested in my professional career.
In addition, I have noticed young people taking an active part on volunteering recently and it brought a smile to my face to see many of our teenagers cleaning up the Bluegrass Memorial Cemetery last weekend. I also witnessed members of the Madison Southern boys basketball team volunteering to pick up trash during a city clean-up event.
I’m glad to live in a city and county that’s on the move.
———
Keith Taylor is publisher of the Berea Citizen.
