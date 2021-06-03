M
any years ago, at the bridge above Paint Lick Creek at the Madison and Garrard County line, a young girl with brown curly hair was standing on the creek bank. It was between Spring and Summer because the daisies were in bloom on the bank near the old Dogwalk Road, just as they are right now. A young man stopped and spoke to the girl, handed her a single daisy, and declared that he knew he would marry her someday. The two would court on the banks of the creek, swimming, fishing, and playing together, and they’d get to know each other better and become best friends. The young man’s declaration became a goal for the young soulmates. They waited for marriage through personal disaster, including a house fire and burned wedding dress, and almost a year would pass by from the time of their decision to get married. The girl was only fourteen. But they married anyway, and their goal finally came to fruition. The two would move all over the state of Kentucky during their first several years of marriage. They went on to have four children, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandkids. The two farmed, owned businesses, raised kids, served in their church and community, and lived a life that can best be described in one word: love.
The couple was my grandparents, Bill and Louise Grant. They married in 1959 and spent 61 years as “one”- in every sense of the biblical term...one. This past week, my granny passed away. She was 76. To some, that may seem old. To me, it seems young. I can remember the way she worked in the fields with my papaw from sun-up to sundown or run her own business, go home, clean her home, take care of her grandchildren who frequently visited and stayed with her, cook a meal that would feed your body and your soul, go to bed, wake-up, and do it all again. She never missed a beat...she could outwork, outcook, and outwit just about anyone.
The night before Granny passed away, my dad and I drove down to the bridge above Paint Lick Creek. Daddy said, “This is where it all started…” And there are so many things that started there. Their love was indeed something beautiful to all who knew them. It was the start of our family- the family that plays together, prays together, sometimes fights together, but is always together- no matter what. Because that “together” is what we were taught by their love, their marriage, and their relationships with us. They had a marriage that was almost fairy-tale-like in nature. Granny and Papaw danced in their kitchen together, prayed together, cried together, worked together, traveled together — they were always together.
People often talk about the value of a moment...but I’m a product of the value of a moment, so are my dad and his siblings.
Our family story begins at that bridge with the moment shared between two people whose love was so deep and true, that even after their death, it is often the first thing people mention about them saying, “They are together again.”
Thank you to all of the community members and friends who have reached out to our family about granny’s passing. We love and appreciate each of you, just as my grandparents did.
Thank you for being a community who appreciates their love and their story, and a special thank you to those who have shared with many of us the ways that their love has touched you.
