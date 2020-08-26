The Madison County Health Department reported the county’s third COVID-19 death on Wednesday, marking the second death in the county in less than a week.
“Our hearts go out to his family and friends,” the health department said in a Facebook post.
Overall, 31 cases of the coronavirus were reported on Wednesday and six individuals remain hospitalized. A Total of 1.204 cases have been recorded in Madison County since the pandemic began in March. A total of 572 of those have recovered. Three deaths have been reported in Madison County during the ongoing pandemic.
In addition, the health department has received “multiple reports” of residents receiving “positive test results" via text from an 877 phone number, which is a scam.
“If you have a positive test result, our case workers will contact you personally by phone, not text. You may correspond by text with us afterward, but the initial contact will be by phone and not from an 877 area code,” the health department said on a Facebook post Wednesday.
