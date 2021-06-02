Thomas Charles York, 83, of Cold Spring formerly of Wildie (Rockcastle County) died Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the Cold Spring Transitional Care Center.
In accordance with Thomas’s wishes, he was cremated and a Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Scaffold Cane Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor James Hardin officiating.
Burial of remains will take place at Camp Nelson National Cemetery at a later date.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
